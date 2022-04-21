Erin Antoinette McCormack, age 61, of Tipton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

She was born on May 19, 1960, to her parents, Anthony McCormack and Marjorie Bitner.

Erin was a 1978 graduate of Tipton High School. After graduating she went on to earn an associate’s degree in Health Sciences from St. Petersburg Junior College. Erin spent more than 20 years working in health care. She was an extremely dedicated medical assistant for several doctor offices. Erin had a heart for serving and prided herself for being an advocate for her patients. After Erin left the medical field, she worked for Chrysler Corp. for about five years. She ended up retiring from Wise Owl Productions, where she worked as a sales associate.

Erin had many talents and passions in her life. She touched many people with her caring and loving demeanor. She was a good friend and loved her family well. Erin was artistic and loved to craft and crochet. She studied her bible every day and was very strong in her faith. She always wanted animals around, this was most likely because of her nurturing spirit. Erin loved her kids and grandkids with all of her heart and was extremely proud of each of them. She was one of a kind and will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Those left to carry on Erin’s legacy of love are her children, David McCormack, Alexia (Patrick) Lancaster and Ashley Borland; grandchildren, Colleen Margaret McCormack, Chassan Orion McCormack, Preston Lancaster, Kennedy Lancaster and Jazmine Clouser; great-grandchildren, Noah McCormack and Dax Cummings; siblings, Dennis Wallace, Rod (Cindy) Wallace and Mark (Diane) McCormack; brother-in-law, Phil Wise; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Erin was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Anthony McCormack and Marjorie Bitner and sister, Lee Wise.

To honor Erin’s wishes, no services will take place.

