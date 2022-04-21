PORTLAND, Ind. – Charles M. “Mike” Lewellen, age 77, of rural Portland, passed away Monday morning, April 18, 2022, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

He was born in Elwood, on Jan. 31, 1945, the son of Harvey and Dorothy (Hughes) Lewellen. He was married on March 23, 1967, to Evelyn Shirley who survives.

Mike had worked as a livestock buyer of Heinhold, IBP and Tyson Foods. He served in the US Army during Vietnam and was a 1963 Tipton High School graduate. He was a member of the D.A.V., Indiana Standard Bred Association and United States Trotting Association. Mike was an avid sports fan, outdoors man and loved his family and his country.

Surviving are his wife Evelyn; one son, Wade Lewellen (wife Terri) of Portland; a daughter, Niki Rowles (husband Pat) of Portland; his brother, John Lewellen (wife Sandy) of Cambridge City; two sisters, Treva Claywell of Elwood and Rosie Corlew of Jacksonville, Fla.; three grandchildren, Jess Lewellen and Cody and Katie Rowles; and six great-grandchildren, Cameron Smitley, Koby, Paige, Chloe, Jase and Lilly Lewellen.

Funeral services will be today, April 22, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the Baird-Freeman Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Hundley presiding.

Memorials can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

