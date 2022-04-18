TIPTON – Steve Michael Nantroup, age 65, of Tipton, entered the gates of Heaven on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his home.

Steve was born on May 24, 1956, to his parents, Lawrence and Maxine (Reynolds) Nantroup in Tipton. Steve married the love of his life, Cynthia McNew, on May 18, 1984, in Sharpsville. They shared 37 years together and a lifetime of memories.

Steve attended Tipton High School. After high school he worked for Sisters of St. Joseph for more than 38 years before they closed in 2012.

His favorite pastime was listening to music. Among his favorites were rock and roll legends, the Beatles and Elvis. It didn’t matter what he was doing, he would have music playing in the background. He was a huge football fan and always supported the Indianapolis Colts. He always made sure to keep up with the Tipton Blue Devils Basketball and never missed a game of his granddaughter’s softball. He was an avid collector of basketball cards. Steve was an animal lover and took pride in caring for his fish and his dog, Harley.

Steve will be remembered for the compassion he showed others. He loved his family deeply and they never had to wonder their worth in his eyes. He was funny and loved to make others laugh. He could also be a little stubborn at times but that just made him a well-rounded man.

Those left to carry on Steve’s legacy of love are his wife, Cynthia Nantroup; children, Ronny McNew, Joshua Nantroup and Trisha Nantroup; grandchildren, Destiny Nantroup and Brooke Nantroup; and sister Tammy Davis.

Steve was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, Lawrence and Maxine Nantroup; and his son, Travis McNew.

A funeral service celebrating Steve’s life will be on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Randy Carlisle officiating. Visitation for family and friends will take place prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Committal will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton.

