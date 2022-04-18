CARMEL – Shirley A. Cole, 80, of Carmel, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her home.

Shirley was born Oct. 14, 1941, in Elwood, to the late Robert and Madonna Scott. She was a graduate of Indiana University School of Nursing.

Shirley was a nurse at St. Vincent Hospital. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, April 21, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Elwood.

Shirley was the widow of David J. Cole. She is survived by her siblings, Carolyn (husband Richard) Heaton, Charles (wife Linda) Scott, Judi (husband Tom) Riggs and William (wife Carol) Scott and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Scott.

