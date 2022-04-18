TIPTON – Rodney J. Walker, Jr., 48, of Tipton, died on Monday, April 11, 2022 at his residence.

He was born in Tipton on Oct. 4, 1973, to Rodney J. and Georgia Sue (Ziegler) Walker Sr.

He had many nicknames throughout the years – “Roddy” or “Hot Rod”; later “Rod” or “Rodney” in high school and “Roc” when in college.

Rodney worked for E&B Paving for many years. He also hauled pumpkins in the fall. In his younger days, he detasseled and derouged in the fields. Rodney had a good work ethic and didn’t mind a hard day’s work. He graduated from Tipton High School, Class of 1993. After high school, he graduated from Vincennes University with a degree in business administration.

Rodney enjoyed target shooting with a pistol using a grip he handcrafted himself out of wood. He liked to work with his hands, tinkering with small electronic repairs for family and friends. He could repair many small electrical items and repurpose new items out of old ones. Rodney was a history buff; he was especially interested in reading about the wars. He enjoyed a variety of music; but, as of lately he especially enjoyed country music and he was a collector of Elvis memorabilia. He also loved to collect old rare stamps and old coins. Rodney enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

Rodney is survived by his mother, Sue Holloway of Atlanta; his father, Rodney Walker Sr. and wife Sandy of Noblesville; and a sister, Jennifer McMillan and husband Raymond of Sheridan.

Rodney’s family will received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.

There will be a private committal service at West Grove Cemetery in Hamilton County at a later date.