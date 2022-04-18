Mary Evelyn (Graham) Davis, age 93, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, surrounded by her family at home following a long, full life.

She was born Dec. 7, 1928, in Tipton County, the daughter of Leslie Omer and Flora Ellen (Partlow) Graham. Mary was a 1947 graduate of Sheridan High School and later graduated from Good Samaritan School of Nursing in Kokomo in 1950. She married Samuel L. Davis on Aug. 12, 1950, and they shared more than 71 years of marriage together.

Mary worked as a nurse for Dr. William Beuchler’s office in Elwood for 23 years and retired in 1982. She also formerly worked as a nurse at Tipton Hospital for nearly 10 years. Mary was an exceptional nurse who loved caring for others.

Mary was a member of East Main Street Christian Church and formerly served as deaconess at the church. She was a longtime member of the Elwood Order of Easter Star and was a Past Worthy Matron. Mary and Sam were former members of the Elwood Country Club where she enjoyed golfing regularly. She also enjoyed water skiing and boating at Dale Hollow Lake in Tennessee with family and friends for many years and was a devoted I.U. basketball fan. In her free time, Mary enjoyed sewing and was an accomplished seamstress. Mary’s grandchildren were the joy of her life and she loved nothing more than spending time with them.

Mary’s family legacy includes her husband, Sam Davis of Elwood; three daughters, Barbara (Paul “Skip”) Whitenack of Byrdstown, Tenn., Shelly (Steve) Scott of Elwood and Sharon (Kevin) Church of Elwood; seven grandchildren, Craig (Beth) Scott, Lesly (Brittany) Whitenack, Casey (Chase) Headley, Laura (Zach) Guest, Angela Church (Josiah South), Kyle (Samantha) Church and Benjamin Church; 15 great-grandchildren, Paisley, Grayden, Colt, Cale, Cade, Shelby, Gwyneth, Hayden, Kenneth, Benjamin, Micah, Kassea, Kayden, Elizabeth and Evelyn; a great-great granddaughter, Luna; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Herbert Graham, Martha Basey, Irene Smith and Herschel Graham.

A funeral service celebrating Mary’s life and legacy will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Roger Gardner of East Main Street Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the End of the Month Meal Ministry at St. John’s Lutheran Church through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.