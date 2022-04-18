ALEXANDRIA – Larry W. Walker, 79, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

He was born on July 10, 1942, in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., to Wilbert and Mildred (Gilroy) Walker. He was a graduate of North Branch High School in North Branch, Mich., Class of 1960 and attended Owosso Bible College.

He had worked for the former Johns-Manville Corporation, Cox’s Supermarket and Gaither Music. He was founder and president of Larry Walker and Associates.

He attended the Anderson Church of the Brethren and the Tuesday Morning Men’s Coffee Cup Fellowship. He was a former member of the Alexandria Lions Club and the Alexandria Groundhog Society.

Survivors include his wife, Carol (Church) Jerrils Walker, who he married on July 31, 1977; four sons, Jay Jerrils of Anderson, Brian Walker of Tucson, Ariz., Vaughn Walker of Anderson and Troy (Valerie) Jerrils of Alexandria; two daughters, Veva Jerrils Royston of Buckley, Mich. and Cozette Jerrils Heller of Noblesville; bonus son, John Patz of Alexandria; a daughter-in-law; 22 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren with three eagerly being anticipated; and several nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffery Walker; infant brother, Blain Walker; brother, Ronald Walker; s daughter-in-law; a son-in-law; and an infant granddaughter.

Services honoring Larry’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 2 p.m. today, April 19, 2022, at the Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria, with Pastor Spencer Spaulding officiating. Entombment will follow in the Park View Cemetery mausoleum in Alexandria.

The Walker family will receive friends after 1 p.m. today, prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Liberty Christian School, 2025 Hillcrest Dr., Anderson, IN 46012 or the Indiana Donor Network at indianadonornetwork.org. Contribution envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.

