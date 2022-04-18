ALEXANDRIA – Kathleen H. (Sturm) Walsh, 92, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Seasons Hospice Center in Cumming, Ga.

She was born on May 21, 1929, in Anderson, to Conrad Frank Sturm and Kathryn Gertrude Luetgenau.

Kathleen graduated from Mount Mary College, Indiana University and from Ball State Teacher’s College in Muncie. She worked for Empire Producing Company.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Port St. Joe, Fla. She later became a member of our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Mexico Beach, Fla.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas E. Walsh, who she married April 17, 1971; a son, Allen Town of Zionsville; two grandsons; a brother, Dr. Joseph (Rosann) Sturm of Bloomington; and several nieces and nephews

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Frank C. Sturm; sister, Mary Ann Oleksy; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law; and three nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. today, April 19, 2022, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 820 W. Madison St., in Alexandria. Father Paul Cochran will be the Celebrant. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The Walsh family will receive friends after 9:30 a.m. today in the Narthex of St. Mary’s Church prior to the Mass.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the church or charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at owensmemorialservices.com