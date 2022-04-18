KEMPTON – Donna Jean (Hawkins) Thorp, 79, of Kempton, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Ascension – St. Vincent in Kokomo.

Jean was born in Tipton on Jan. 11, 1943, to Von Morris and Wilma Deloris (McMullan) Hawkins. On Dec. 5, 1964, she married her high school sweetheart, James C. Thorp, at the Kempton Methodist Church. The couple celebrated 57 years of marriage together.

Jean graduated from Jefferson Township High School, Class of 1961. She continued her education at Methodist Hospital and graduated from their school of nursing in 1964. After Jean graduated from nursing school she started her long career helping and caring for people at Tipton Hospital. In 1965, after moving to Des Moines, Iowa, she was a nurse at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. In 1969, the family moved to the Chicago area. Jean took some time off then went back to the career she loved and finished her career working for Dr. Bharani M.D., an asthma-allergy specialist. She retired in 2006.

In 2007, after Jim retired, they moved back home to Kempton into the house her parents built in 1962.

Jean was an accomplished seamstress and also enjoyed quilting, embroidery, scrap booking and reading. She also liked making all occasion cards for family, friends and anyone who needed uplifting. She helped organize her class reunions and annual fish fry.

Jean had two little girls who lived next door who were very special friends. She enjoyed making little novelty items for them.

Survivors besides her husband Jim include her son, Jeffery W. Thorp of Carmel; one brother, Jerry Hawkins and wife Pat and their son Mike, all of Newport News, Vir.; one brother-in-law, Sam L. Thorp and wife Nancy of Carmel; a sister-in-law, Susan Jacobs and husband Steven; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by a brother, Richard J. Hawkins, her parents and grandparents Edith and Elza Hawkins and Mae and Charles McMullan.

A memorial service for Jean will be at noon Saturday, April 23, at Kempton Methodist Episcopal Church with Pastor Lissa Litka presiding. Burial will follow in Kempton Cemetery.

A visitation with Jean’s family celebrating her life will be from 10 a.m. on Saturday until the time for the memorial service.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to assist the Thorp family at this time of need.

Jean’s family would like to thank everyone for the prayers, cards and letters during her illness. A special thanks to her family for their support and to the support received from her church family. Her church is small, but mighty.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Kempton Methodist Episcopal Church, 208 S. West Street, Kempton, IN 46049.