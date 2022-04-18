ALEXANDRIA – Bonnie M. Crawford, 85, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Vermillion Place in Anderson following an extended illness.

She was born on Feb. 25, 1937, in Anderson, to Alton and Hazel (Johnson) Levi.

Bonnie retired from RCA/Thomson Consumer Electronics in Marion in 1998 after 27 years of employment. Bonnie loved the outdoors which included gardening, watching and feeding birds and squirrels. She enjoyed going places with her late sister, Janet. Bonnie liked taking pictures and photography. Time spent with her family was very important to Bonnie.

Survivors include her son, Robert Timothy (Dara) Crawford of Alexandria; daughter, Tina Merrell (Randy Tullis) of Alexandria; six granchildren, Hope (Jim) Randolph, Bobby (Kacey) Crawford, Lea (Manuel) Sanchez, Lindsey (Estrella) Luna, Alissa (Jerry) Banda and Chase (Beth) Merrell; great-grandchildren, Thea, Keri, Ella, Silas, Allison, Kaitie, Thiago, Owen, Zoe, Kaydence, Kendal and Cooper; two great-great-grandchildren, River and Grayson; sisters, Shirley (John)Thurber of Alexandria and Pam Levi of Paoli; and several nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Crawford; son, Tommy Crawford siblings, Janet Absher, Keith Levi, Alice Fields, and David Levi; step-father, Harold Holliday; and step-mother, Betty Levi.

Services honoring Bonnie’s life will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria, with Pastor Jerry Hilligoss officiating. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The Crawford family will receive friends after 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Alzheimer’s Association.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Care Hospice Service and Nurse Jesika Brown Jackson and Aide Rosey and to the staff and caregivers at Vermillion Place Assisted Living and especially to Nurse Carrie and Administrative Assistant Keri.

