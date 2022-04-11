FRANKTON – Marjorie E. Quear, 90, of Frankton, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Sugar Fork Crossing in Anderson.

She was born in Noblesville, Sept. 23, 1931, the daughter of George and Cora Ellen (Dellinger) Lawhorn.

On March 31, 1950, she married Marvin E. Quear.

She was a member of the Frankton Christian Church.

She is survived by four children, Michael Carson of Muncie, Steven Quear of Naples, Fla., Debra Arms of Anderson and Brenda Blevins of Noblesville; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Marvin Quear; son, Joseph Quear, a grandson; parents, George and Cora Ellen Lawhorn; four brothers and three sisters.

Visitation will be Friday, April 15, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m. at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home in Frankton.

The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Roger Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in the K of P and IOOF Cemetery in Frankton.

