JoAnn Faith Saldana, 69, of Mt. Vernon and formerly a longtime resident of Elwood, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Howard Community Hospital in Kokomo while visiting family in the area.

She was born Oct. 6, 1952 in Albion, Mich., the daughter of John L. and Virginia T. (Tuttle) Fox.

JoAnn was a 1970 graduate of Albion High School in Michigan.

She married Ramiro Saldana on May 27, 1978 in Marion, and they shared nearly 44 years of marriage together.

JoAnn worked in production for General Motors in Marion for over 30 years and retired in 2006.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood.

She loved her family and grandchildren more than anything in the world. JoAnn found joy in entertaining, hosting family gatherings, cooking, and grilling outside. She formerly enjoyed bowling at Lucky Strike Lanes in Elwood and was formerly a member of the Alexandria Eagles Lodge. JoAnn especially loved playing cards, feeding birds and spending time in nature, and being around animals. She also loved driving (fast…) and racing cars at Bunker Hill. JoAnn will be remembered for her great sense of humor and her infectious smile.

JoAnn’s family includes her husband, Ramiro Saldana of Mt. Vernon; son, Blaine Stewert (wife Amanda) Kelly of Mt. Vernon; two grandchildren, Justin Kelly and Austin (wife Elizabeth) Kelly; two great-grandchildren, Travis and Levi Kelly; brother, Dale J. (wife Maria) Fox; seven siblings-in-law, Janie Sage, Elena Wood, Elidia Carrillo, Cruz Saldana, Ruben Saldana, Anita “Mimi” (husband Guadelupe) Casas, and Nate (wife Donna) Saldana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral mass celebrating JoAnn’s life and faith will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednes-day, April 13, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood with Father Dennis Goth officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home before departing for the funeral mass at St. Joseph.

Following the mass, JoAnn will be transported to Mt. Vernon. An additional visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022 at Denning Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon and will conclude with a service of sharing at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow.

Memorial contributions may be made the Humane Society in honor of JoAnn’s love of animals.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.