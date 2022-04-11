Edna Shelton

ALEXANDRIA – Edna (Garrett) Shelton, 89, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, while a resident of Summit Health and Living in Summitville.

She was born March 21,1933 in Edmonton, Ky. to Finis and Essie (Garmon) Garrett.

She was employed by Warner Press Publishing Company in Anderson and spent several years in the shipping department. She later worked at the Alexandria Bakery.

Survivors: two daughters, Debbie Thompson of Anderson and Denise Shelton of New Orleans, La.; three grandchildren; a great-grandson; two sisters, Olene Crump of Ridgeville and Shelby Guffey of Frankton; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Tom Shelton Jr.; son, Dennis Shelton and brother, Radford Garrett.

The Shelton family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria. Services will take place at 2 p.m. Pastor Kerry Robinson will officiate the service and interment will follow at Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the activity department at Summit Health and Living, 701 South Main Street, Summitville, IN 46070.

