Mary Lee Mitchell, age 78, of Tipton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at IU Health Tipton Hospital with her family by her side.

Mary Lee was born on May 31, 1943, to her parents, Elmer Sowders and Sue Book (Greathouse) in Tipton. Mary Lee married the love of her life, Ray Mitchell, on April 11, 1970, at West Street Christian Church in Tipton. They shared 51 years together and a lifetime of memories.

Mary Lee was a graduate of Tipton High School, Class of 1961. She worked for Delco for many years before retiring in 1999. Her faith was very important to her, she faithfully watched the online service of West Street Christian Church every week. Mary Lee enjoyed serving her community in many ways. She was a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge in Tipton, as well as a member of the Eagles Auxiliary in Monticello.

In her free time, she loved crossword puzzles and the cryptoquip in The Tipton County Tribune. Mary Lee and her friends could often be found walking together, just enjoying each other’s company. She was naturally drawn to the water. She loved going to their lake place at Lake Shafer, whether it was to fish or simply be by the water, it restored her soul!

Mary Lee loved life and she lived it to the fullest! Her family meant the world to her and she relished the time spent with her great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed but her legacy of love will carry on for generations to come.

Those left to carry on Mary Lee’s legacy of love are her husband, Ray Mitchell; her children, Terri Creasy (Andy), Mark Mitchell (Michael) and Joseph “Jody” Mitchell (Shamus); grandchildren, Carisa Richardson (Eric), Cliff Ragan (Ashley) and Olivia Creasy; great-grandchildren, Luke Ragan, Lily Ragan, Lane Ragan, November Richardson and Hurley Richardson; sister, Tammie Sowders; sister-in-law, Vicki Sowders; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary Lee was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Elmer Sowders and Sue Book; and brothers, Vic Sowders, Larry Sowders and Gene Sowders.

A funeral service celebrating Mary Lee’s life will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2 p.m.. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton. Pastor Ashley Sherard will be officiating. A visitation for family and friends will take place prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m.

Burial will take place immediately following the service at Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mary Lee’s honor can be made to Moose Heart. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home with checks made out to the Tipton Moose Lodge.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mitchell family in their time of need. Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Mary Lee with her family on her tribute wall, www.taylorcowanfh.com