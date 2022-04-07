SANFORD, Fla. – Thomas Kent Carter, age 74, of Sanford, Fla., passed away on Feb. 3, 2022.

Tom was born Aug. 15, 1947 in Kokomo, oldest son of the late W. Dean and Evelyn Carter. He grew up in Sharpsville with his parents and younger brother, the late Phil Carter.

He is survived by a son, two daughters and seven grandchildren.

Tom graduated from Sharpsville-Prairie High School in 1965. He attended Ball State University, his mother’s alma mater, before opening a men’s clothing store in Muncie.

Tom had a long career in the auto sales industry after moving to Central Florida in the mid-1970s. His career included being an auto broker, owning multiple car sales locations in the area. Tom also worked for Sanford Auto Dealers Exchange.

Tom was an avid golfer. He enjoyed playing with family, friends and colleagues, as well as, being a spectator and collector of golf memorabilia.