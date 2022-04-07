E LWOOD – George W. Thornberry, age 88, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at York Place Assisted Living in Marion following an extended illness.

He was born Jan. 15, 1934, in Elwood, the son of Charles L. and Mary (Courtney) Thornberry. George attended Wendell L. Willkie High School and later served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He received a Purple Heart for his service. He married Marilyn R. Kohn on June 18, 1955, and they shared more than 66 years of marriage together.

George worked at Continental Can Corporation in Elwood for 35 years and retired in 1985. He later worked for the Elwood Community School Corporation as a custodian at the Elwood High School for many years.

George was a member of the Main Street Wesleyan Church in Elwood, Elwood V.F.W. Post 5782 and the North Webster American Legion. He and Marilyn enjoyed summer months at their lake home on the Barbee Chain of Lakes in Northern Indiana and winter months in Sebring, Fla. for many years.

George was an avid bowler and bowled for many years in leagues at Lucky Strike Lanes.

George will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who was always proud of his grandchildren’s accomplishments.

George’s family includes his wife, Marilyn Thornberry of Elwood; daughter, Ann Marie (husband Ron) Pace of Lafayette; son, Mark A. (wife Elaine) Thornberry – Bowling Green, Ken.; brother, Charles Thornberry of Elwood; six grandchildren, Tyler (wife Christy) Thornberry, Dylan Thornberry, Noah Thornberry, Emily (husband Tim) Roeder, Joshua Murray and Justin Keairns; and several nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by both of his parents; daughter, Lisa Keairns; son, Stephen D. Thornberry; and two siblings, Robert “Bobby” Thornberry and Clara Thornberry.

A funeral service celebrating George’s life and legacy will be at 1 p.m. today, April 8, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Tim Becker of Main Street Wesleyan Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Marines and the Elwood V.F.W. honor guard.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m to 1p.m. prior to the funeral service today at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Elwood V.F.W. through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.