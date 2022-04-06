Sherry L. Dick, 57, of Tipton, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at her home.

She was born on Feb. 6, 1965, in Kokomo, to Kenneth “Sonny” and Mary (Rood) Keifer.

Sherry worked for CNO Insurance Company, formerly Conseco, for 30 years. She attended Tipton High School and loved her animals and plants. She would give you the shirt off her back. Sherry’s goal in life was to make everyone happy and she succeeded beyond everyone’s expectations. Sherry enjoyed her oils to fix everyone. She was an amazing daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She was loved by many and a hippie at heart.

She is survived by her father and step-mother, Sonny and Patty Keifer of Tipton; her children, Kerastin Dick of Tipton and Trevor Dick and wife Athena of Windfall; siblings, Danny Keifer and wife Tammy of New Albany, Ind., Shelly Kivett and husband Doug of Conway, Ark., Sheila Maddox and husband Shawn of Pine Island, Fla., Cassie King and husband Mike of Fishers and Cory Keifer and wife Jaclyn of Carmel.

Sherry is also survived by her grandchildren, Sophie, Maria, Asia, Isaiah, Daeshawn and Jaylen, that she loved all dearly.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Keifer and Gregory “Bomar” Dick, the father of her children.

Sherry’s funeral will be at noon on Friday, April 8, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery, in Tipton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Memorials in Sherry’s honor may be made to Tipton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 237, Tipton, IN 46072.