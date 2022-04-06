Sandra Johnson

ANDERSON – Sandra “Sandy” (Kilgore) Johnson, 85, of Anderson, left this world on March 27,2022 to dance all over Heaven with her beloved husband, Earl, whom she married on Sept. 21, 1990. Sandy passed at her home with her daughter Lori by her side who cared for her many years.

She was born on June 13, 1936, to Fred and Margaret (Hatton) Kilgore in Alexan-dria, Ind.

She was a 1954 graduate from Alexandria High School where she proudly played the violin in the Orchestra.

Sandy had worked at the Madison County Court House in the Auditors Office and then became Secretary to the County Commission-ers. She worked in both the old and new Court Houses as well as the old Anderson Hotel that housed the Court House while the new one was being built. Later in life she went back to school and received an Accounting Degree and became a bookkeeper for Hollis Construction and Travis Construction before retiring from the Anderson City Utility office in 2005.

She belonged to a Singles Club that got her involved in Round and Square Dancing. This would be where she met the love of her life and soulmate Earl. She was an avid reader until her eyesight began to fail.

Sandy was a longtime member of the Chesterfield Community Church of God. She loved her church and church family. She was a very involved member. She was a Missions Leader helping with the needs of the missionaries in foreign countries. She also had a Card Ministry, which she dearly loved, sending cards to her church family for every occasion. She missed not being able to attend in person and was so grateful when they began to livestream it right to her TV.

She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Lori Curts; son-in-law, Bruce Cage; grandsons, Chris Cage, Josh Cage (Casey) and Jedidiah Curts; granddaughter, Kara-lee (Adam) Peercy; great-grandsons, Ryan, Cameron, Colin and Kaleb Cage, Luke Peercy and Carson Owens; great-granddaughters, Angel Curts and Dianna Peercy; special sister, Janet Kilgore; sister-in-law, Betty Kilgore; cousins and several nieces and nephews; and her fur baby Candy and grand gur baby Shaggy

She will be greeted in Heaven by her parents, Fred and Margaret Kilgore; husband, Earl Johnson; son, James Martin (Marty) Curts; daughter, Dianne Cage; two brothers, William (Bill) Kilgore and Jerry Kilgore; sister, Carolyn (Kilgore) Knotts; brother-in-law, Duane Knotts; and the father of her children, James (Jim) Curts.

Sandy wanted to express gratitude for those who helped with her care in the last few years; AseraCare Hospice, INhouse Primary Care, Dr. Ronald Harmening, Karalee Peercy, Kathy Harlan, Lori Maynard, Mary Lou Carver, Becky Harper McGuire, Sherry Thompson, Karen Murphy, and to Nancy Perry Brough, who was there mornings and evenings doing what she does best. You were such a blessing to this family.

Gospel music was such a large part of Sandy’s Christian walk. A musical Homegoing Celebration service to honor Sandy’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Woody and Vonnie Wright, Dave King and Kelly Marshall will be sharing musically in the service. The service will take place in the Chesterfield Community Church of God, 123 Linden Lane, Chester-field with long time family friend Jim Rogers officiating. Interment will follow the service in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The Johnson family will receive friends at the Chesterfield church after 3 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Chesterfield Community Church of God or the Animal Protection League, 613 Dewey Street, Anderson, Ind. 46016. Envelopes will also be available at the service.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com