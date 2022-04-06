Margarita “Margaret” Chavez Gutierrez, 81, of Tipton, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at home surrounded by many of her family.

She was born on Dec. 30, 1940, in San Angelo, Texas to Marcos and Natividad (Castaneda) Chavez.

On Feb. 22, 1958, she married Pablo “Paul” Gutierrez, Sr. The couple enjoyed 52 years of marriage together raising a family before Pablo preceded her in death on Oct. 5, 2010.

Margaret worked at Tipton County Memorial Hospital. She was a familiar face and had a kind smile at the hospital for 30 years before she retired. She was also an Avon Cosmetics sales representative.

Margaret was a devout member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipton.

She loved spending time tending to her flowers and gardening. It was very apparent in her smile and kind-hearted actions that she loved her children and grandchildren very much. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends and family cooking and going to Mexican dances. Margaret also liked to find all the good deals at rummage sales.

She is survived by eight children, Ruben C. Gutierrez of Tipton, Esmerada “Susie” Hudson and husband Jim of Kokomo, Mary Dunbar of Tipton, Pablo Gutierrez Jr. of Aspen, Colo., Nick Adam Gutierrez of Tipton, Sandra Gutierrez and life partner Darrin Thomas of Kokomo, Randy N. Gutierrez and wife Angela of Tipton and Kent Scott Gutierrez of North Hollywood, Calif.; and two siblings, Jesusa Lopez and Antonio Chavez.

Margaret was also blessed with 11 grandchildren, Jeremy P. Jones, Stephen A. Jones, Bryan A. Dunbar, Kimberly M. Dunbar, Paul Henry Gutierrez, Marcus Bryan Gutierrez, Jade N. Chavez, Matthew J. Gutierrez, Brendon N. Gutierrez, Nash M. Gutierrez and Leticia C.A. Gutierrez; five step-grandchildren, Lisa A. Sowders, Julie K. Baldwin, Gregory A. Hudson, Michelle Edwards and Misty D. Hahn; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua David Phelps; two brothers, Ernesto Chavez and Louis Chavez; two sisters, Modesta Jaimes and Juanita Deanda; and a son-in-law, Bill Dunbar.

Margaret’s funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 335 Mill St. in Tipton, with the Rev. Dennis Goth presiding. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with a Rosary Service at 6:30 p.m.

Memorials in Margaret’s honor may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 335 Mill St., Tipton, IN 46072.