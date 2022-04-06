Lillian N. Savage, 80, of Elwood and formerly of Anderson, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at home.

She was born Aug. 22, 1941 in Anderson, the daughter of Calvin and Margaret (Turner) Cham-bers.

She worked at Dunkin’ Donuts in Anderson for many years as a waitress.

Lillian’s family includes three children, David Hammitt of Elwood, Eddie Garmon of Alexandria, and Bobbie Shive of Anderson; brother, Bob Chambers of Anderson; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, William “Bill” Chambers and Roger Dale Hammitt; and three siblings, Marvin Chambers, Peggy Zaring, and Sara Sigler.

Services for Lillian will be private at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Online condolences and memories may be shared for Lillian at www.copherfeslermay.com.