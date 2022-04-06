FRANKFORT – Larry Ray Blubaugh, 76, Frankfort, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

He was born on Oct. 19, 1945, in Frankfort, to Doyle and Yvonne (Thomas) Blubaugh. He married Debbie Rubush in Feb. 15, 1992 and she survives.

Larry was a 1963 graduate of Clinton Prairie High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1966 through 1968 and served in the Navy reserves until 1971. He worked as a barber for more than 50 years. Larry was a member of Scotland Christian Church and enjoyed fishing, boating and spending time with his family.

Along with his wife, Larry is survived by his sister, Pam Heimbach and brother, David (Donna) Blubaugh; sister-in-laws, Kathy (Mark) Leininger and Theresa (Larry) Garman; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law,, Jack Heimbach.

Visitation for Larry will be Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m., at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort. Pastor Steve Coultas will officiate. Military rites will be performed by the Clinton County Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions in Larry’s honor may be made to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.gendafuneralhome.com.