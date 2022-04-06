Judith A. Shores

ALEXANDRIA – Former Alexandria resident Judith A. (Kellams) Shores, 84, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, from Independence Village of Avon following an extended illness.

She was born on Oct. 16, 1937, in Owensboro, Ky. to William and Lorena (Baumeister) Kellams.

She was a graduate of Tell City High School, Class of 1955.

She was a member of the Gilman Home Ec Extension Club.

Survivors include three daughters, Lee Ann Dahlsten of Avon, Kelly Theresa Vest of Bonita Springs, Fla. and Margaret Tierney of Indianapolis; two sons, Brian Shores of Anderson and Dennis Shores of Hilliard, Ohio; several grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years, Hugh “Leroy” Shores in 2016; a brother, Claude Kellams; and a sister, Brenda Coy.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria.

Family and friends are invited to attend an inurnment service on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at noon with Pastor Brian Wise officiating.

The service will take place in the Garden of Serenity Columbarium Garden at Park View Cemetery, Alexandria.

