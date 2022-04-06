ANDERSON – Frances A. Barton, 82, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, from her residence following an extended illness.

She was born on April 6, 1939, in Wise, Va. and has resided in Anderson since 1964.

She retired from Guide-Lamp in 1991 after 27 years of employment.

She was a member of the Madison County Home Extension Club and attended the Greenfield Church of God.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Hargis of Anderson; a niece; a nephew; a great-niece; a great-nephew; and great-great-nieces and a great-great nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Garnett Shoop and Juanita Sue Smith; brother, Delbert Leo Barton; a niece; nephews; and a great-great-nephew.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in the Chapel of Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. Revs. Bob Justice and Jack Stout will officiate.

The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. prior to the service. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Anderson Memorial Park.

Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria has been entrusted with Frances’ services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com