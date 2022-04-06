Dee Ann Kleyla, age 66, of Tipton County and the Hobbs community, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at I.U. Health-Tipton Hospital in Tipton following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born Feb. 8, 1956, in Elwood, the daughter of Lewis “Wayne” and Mary I. (Everling) VanBriggle. Dee was a 1974 graduate of Tipton High School and later graduate in 1975 from Wright Beauty College in Kokomo. She worked as a beautician for several years early in her life. Later, she worked in the cafeteria at Tipton Community Schools for 32 years before retiring in 2021.

She was a member of the former Hobbs Christian Church.

Dee was a fan of Tipton sports through and through, rarely missing a game of any kind. She especially enjoyed riding her golf cart and loved looking for bargains at rummage sales in the area. Dee was absolutely devoted to her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren who lovingly called her “Meme.” She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dee’s family includes her daughter, Amy Marie (husband Joshua) Halton of Tipton; two grandchildren, Kyden James Halton and Kasch Andrew Halton, both of Tipton; former spouse, Chris Kleyla; special cousin and caregiver, Linda Cowan of Elwood; aunt, Jeanie Martin of Orestes; longtime friends who were like her sisters, Terri Shepherd and Pam Saltzman; good friend, Tom Masters; her beloved cat, “Cookie”; and numerous co-workers who she loved dearly.

Dee was preceded in death by both her parents; her pet cat, “Bear;” and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A funeral service celebrating Dee’s life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Jim Stout of Joy Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow the service in Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Tipton County Animal Shelter through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.