ALEXANDRIA – Benni James Sizelove, affectionately called “Benni Bug”, went to her forever home with Jesus on Friday, April 1, following a short, but courageous battle with leukemia. Her family is comforted knowing she is wrapped in the arms of Jesus and suffering no more.

Benni Bug was born July 18, 2019, to parents Corey and Brittani Sizelove.

Benni’s memory will always be cherished by her parents, Corey and Brittani Sizelove; big sister, Bryar Sizelove; grandparents, Randy and Renee Sizelove; and Becky Herniak), and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Tim Herniak.

A Celebration of Benni’s life will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the Alexandria First Baptist Church, 2107 South Park Avenue (State Road 9) Alexandria with Pastor Dave Sumrall officiating. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery at Alexandria.

The Sizelove family will receive friends at the Alexandria First Baptist Church on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. or after 9 a.m. Thursday prior to the service at the church. Guests are encouraged to wear their Team Benni Bug shirts or other purple/orange attire to honor Benni.

Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria has been entrusted with Benni’s arrangements.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the: YMCA of Muncie Mitchell Center, Attn: Benni Bug Scholarship Fund, 2809 W. Purdue Ave., Muncie, Ind. 47304

