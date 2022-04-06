ELWOOD – Andrew J. “Andy” Melling, age 60, of Elwood and formerly Frankton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Elwood Health & Living care facility surrounded by his wife, children and brothers following an extended illness.

He was born June 10, 1961, in Elwood, the son of Jack L. and E. Irene (Dellinger) Melling. Andy was a 1979 graduate of Frankton High School and attended the Indianapolis Barber School. He grew up in the Frankton Christian Church with his parents and recently attended and was baptized in the Frankton United Methodist Church.

Andy married Lynnee E. (Haynes) Everson on Nov. 12, 2015. He worked for the State of Indiana at the Pendleton Reformatory for 27 years in various positions including as a barber and helping inmates with jobs when they were released. In addition, he was a barber with his father at Melling’s Barber Shop in downtown Frankton in the afternoons and Saturdays for many years.

He was a devoted member of the Elwood Elks Lodge #368 where he served numerous offices and served as Exalted Ruler of the lodge from 2005 to 2006. Andy formerly enjoyed spending time with friends at the Lodge. As a youth, he enjoyed weightlifting regularly and later enjoyed serving as a Pack Leader for the Frankton Boy Scouts when his sons were active.

Andy enjoyed mowing his lawn, watching the Baltimore Orioles and Indianapolis Colts and listening to Bruce Springsteen. Andy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Andy’s family includes his mother, Irene Melling of Elwood; wife, Lynnee Melling of Elwood; five children, Samantha Melling of Anderson, Dylan (wife Ashlee) Melling of Indianapolis, Jackson (wife Lauren) Melling of Carmel, Holly Melling of Indianapolis and Ashley (husband John) Pine of Elwood; four grandchildren, Sophia Melling, Ella Collier-Pine, Lilou Pine, J. Lincoln Pine and another granddaughter, Margaret, who is expected in 2022; two brothers, Sam Melling (husband Dale) of Kokomo and Patrick (wife Randee) Melling of Elkhart; niece, Alexandra Melling; nephew, Lee (wife Sarah) Melling; and special friend, Scott Davidson.

Andy was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Jack L. Melling in 2020; step-son, Jadd Everson in 2011; and several aunts and uncles.

A funeral service celebrating Andy’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Bob Preusz of the Frankton United Methodist Church officiating. Cremation will take place following the funeral service.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the funeral home and will include an Elks Lodge Memorial Service at 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Elks Lodge through the funeral home.

