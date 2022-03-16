TIPTON – Opal Mae Graham, age 79, of Tipton, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 14, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Opal was born on April 16, 1942, in Livingston, Tenn., to her parents, Austin Jones and Dillie (Sells) Jones.

Opal grew up and went to school in Tennessee. Early in life, she married Frank Brannum. Though the marriage between Frank and Opal did not work out, they had three beautiful children that they were both very grateful for. Opal married Bob Graham on Oct. 31, 1992, and the two enjoyed many years together before Bob passed away in 2018.

Opal worked at Hi-Line International in Tipton for many years. She then was employed at Package Right Puzzle Factory in Tipton, where she finally retired.

Opal was an extremely caring mother and grandmother. All of her kids were the pride of her heart and she never missed an opportunity to brag on them. Opal was energetic, very social and had the ability to brighten anyone’s day. There was nothing Opal loved more than family get-togethers and quality time. She loved summertime and could often be found tending to her plants and flowers. Opal’s faith in the Lord was very strong and was incredibly important in her life. She was a member at Generations Church in Tipton. Opal was an amazing woman and will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Those left to carry on Opal’s legacy of love are her children, Barbara (Jack) Blizzard and Robbie Brannum; grandchildren, Tracie (Ben) Ryan, Katie (Justin) Fisher, Travis (Brittney) Scott and Zachary Blizzard; great-grandchildren, Kenzie and Caleb Fisher, Hayden, Kaylin and Ryden Scott, Brazen and Beauden Blizzard; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Opal was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Austin and Dillie Jones; husband, Bob Graham; son, Rickie Brannum; and brothers, Tom Jones and Lowell Jones.

A service celebrating Opal’s life will be on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Tim Morrissett and Pastor Travis Morrissett officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Tipton’s Fairview Cemetery.

