TIPTON – James Henry Tebbe, 87, of Tipton, passed away at 10:20 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Westfield. He was born on March 2, 1935, to Henry and Agnes (McEntee) Tebbe.

James married Agnes Marie Garst at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Aug. 31, 1963. They were married for 31 wonderful years until her death on April 5, 1995. They were blessed with six children, Theresa (Dave) Bartz of Indianapolis, Martha Tebbe of Indianapolis, Linda Staton of Noblesville, Rita (Danny) Martin of Camby, Christa (Keith) Willis of Noblesville and Michael Tebbe of Kokomo.

On Nov. 16, 1996, James married Betty Wilson. They were married for 17 years until her death in 2014. He added two step-sons to his family, Freddie and Ben (Lou Anne) Jennings.

James attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School through 8th grade and was a 1953 Sharpsville High School graduate. He graduated from Purdue University in 1957, earning a degree in Agriculture. He was a lifelong, self-employed Tipton County farmer. He respected the land and everything it could offer and he served on Tipton County Soil and Water Conservation and Farm Bureau Co-Op boards.

James was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where he was involved with the Ushers Club, Parish Council, Knights of Columbus Council #1265 and was a 4th Degree Knight. He was actively involved with different church activities and was also a member of the National Guard.

James was nicknamed “MacGyver” by his children. His improvising and inventive skills were apparent on the farm, at home and with nature. He appreciated the unpredictability of Mother Nature and took pride in planting and gardening. He was very innovative, being the first farmer in Tipton County to embrace no-till farming.

James enjoyed various activities including walking, traveling, reading about history, bowling and, of course, euchre. He never turned down a good game of euchre. He especially enjoyed birthday and holiday celebrations with his family.

At an early age, Dad learned the value of hard work and taught his children the same impeccable work ethic. Throughout his life it became evident that faith, family and farming were his passions. His heart was always full of compassion and generosity as he served the Lord, family, parishioners, friends and community.

He was a simple, honest, genuine, true gentleman who lived each day with a positive attitude and a smile on his face. Throughout his life, James’ children never heard him raise his voice, always maintaining his composure. He was a gentle man.

James was proceeded in death by his parents; his first wife, Agnes; his second wife, Betty; his sister, Esther Carey; and his stepson, Freddie Jennings.

He is survived by his six children, spouses and 12 grandchildren, Torsten and Heidi Bartz; Jill and Keither Porter; Kaley Staton (Ben Tabor) and Tyler (Justice) Staton; Jarred and Lilia Martin; and Luke, Claire, Olivia and Jude Willis. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Blakelee Porter, McKenzie Cruz; Corbin Malott, Tadin and Leo Tabor; and Oliver and Oakley Staton. James is also survived by two nieces, two nephews, one brother-in-law and four sisters-in-law.

He is also survived by his stepson, Ben (Lou Anne) Jennings and four step-grandchildren, Robert (Maryann) Jennings, Joseph (Joy ) Jennings, Andrea (Jon) Westphal and Elizabeth (Trevor) Cress and seven step-great-grandchildren, Caleb Jennings, Layla, Lucy and Lily Jennings, Edgar Westphal and William and Levi Cress.

The family would like to thank Wellbrooke of Westfield for their care.

A funeral mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 21, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Fr. Dennis Goth presiding. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with a Rosary Service starting at 5 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the building fund at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 335 Mill St., Tipton, IN 46072.