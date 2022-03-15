Trent Davis, 52-years -young, passed away on March 12, 2022, in Beaufort, S.C. He was one of two boys born on Sept. 24, 1969. Seven minutes apart Jr. and Phyllis Davis welcomed twin boys into the world, Trent and Troy.

Trent married the love of his life, Kim (Mitchell) Davis, on April 25, 1992. From that time, their family grew welcoming their son, Trever Davis, later getting his daughter, Taylor Davis, who was wrapped around Trent’s finger from the time he laid eyes on her.

In 1988, Trent and Troy founded TNT Auto Sales, where they would continue the path of spending every day together growing their business which has expanded from their starting location in Windfall into two more retail locations in Kokomo. Trent had said many times, “I will never ask someone to do something I wouldn’t do myself.” He kept that promise every day at the dealership by being the hardest worker in the room.

Trent is survived by his beautiful wife, Kim. The son he mentored, Trever and his wife Taylor (Allen) Davis of Windfall; his sweet baby girl Taylor and her fiancé Blake Bennington of Windfall; his nephew and niece, whom he loved as his own, Travis and his wife Taylor (Dukes) Davis and Tara Davis and her fiancé Eric Shepherd. He was a loving Grampie to Tinsley, Tripper, Tyleigh and Tatum. Trent is also survived by his parents who adored him, Jr and Phyllis (Jeanie-Harvey) Davis of Windfall. Lastly, he leaves behind a brother, a right-hand man, a true best friend and someone he spent nearly every day with for the 52 years of his life, Troy Davis.

Trent was preceded in death by his grandparents Erwon and Charlotte Davis of Windfall; his grandmother, Mary Harvey of Greentown; and his father-in-law, Darrell Mitchell of Windfall.

Trent will be greatly missed at the pool in the summer, at the dealership each day, at the tool box each evening, and by his family and friends whom he loved unconditionally. Thank you Honey, Dad, Brother, Son, Grampie, Trent for all the great memories, we love you so much, you will never be forgotten.

Funeral services for Trent will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Rock Prairie Church in Tipton with Pastor Mike Nafziger presiding and burial to follow in Brookside Cemetery in Windfall.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, all at the church.

Memorial contributions in Trent’s honor may be made to the Courtney Cox Cole Infusion Center at Riverview Health, 395 Westfield Rd., Noblesville, IN 46060.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Davis family.