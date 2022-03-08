Sue A. Stapleton

TIPTON – Sue Ann Stapleton, 86, of Tipton died on March 7, 2022 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

She was born at home in Tipton County, Ind. on June 3, 1935 to Cleo and Isabelle (Gunn) Law.

On Dec. 9, 1955 she married Delmas Stapleton. He preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 2021. The couple enjoyed 65 years of marriage together.

Sue was homemaker and loved taking care of her family. After her kids were older, she worked at McDonalds from 1973 until she retired in 1990.

Sue loved her grandkids and spent as much time with them as she could. She enjoyed attending and cheering them on at their sporting events and 4-H fair events.

Sue is survived by three children, Jeffrey Alan Stapleton and wife, Sherry of Dayton, Ohio, Theresa Ann Garhart and husband, David of Sharpsville, and Kevin Lee Stapleton and wife, Valerie of Tipton; siblings, Mary Spurgeon of Arcadia, Nancy (Keith) Wallace of Westfield, Beth (Dee) Stackelback of Tipton, and David (Virginia) Law of Tipton and a sister-in-law, Nancy Law of Tipton. Sue also has five grandchildren, Eric Elders, Elle Stapleton, Kyle (Coral) Garhart, Samantha Stapleton and Colin Stapleton as well as one great-granddaughter, AnnMarie Garhart with another great-granddaughter, Adleigh Sue Garhart on the way.

Sue was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Law; and a stillborn granddaughter, Katrina Ann Garhart.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 at Union Cemetery in Hamilton County with Steve Brown presiding and burial to follow.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to West Street Christian Church, 132 N. West St., Tipton, Ind. 46072, or the Normanda Christian Church, 8019 W. Division Road, Tipton, Ind. 46072.