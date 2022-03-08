Phillip R. Marcum
SUMMITVILLE – Phillip R. “Phil” Marcum, 75, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born Dec. 11, 1946, in Tipton to Charles and Opal (Jones) Marcum.
He was a graduate of Westfield-Washington High School-Class of 1965.
He worked as merchandiser for Kehe Foods in Chicago, retiring in 2019 after 20 plus years of employment.
He attended the Fairmount Wesleyan Church.
Survivors: wife, Doris Marcum, whom he married Aug. 3, 1975; daughter, Angela Hill of Summitville; three grandchildren; brother, Richard Marcum of Westfield; sister, Debbie Amend of Sheridan; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Owens-Noffze Funeral Home in Summitville.
A public Celebration of Life service will be announced in the near future.
On-line condolences: owensmemorialservices.com