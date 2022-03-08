TIPTON – Patricia Jane Strong, 86, of Tipton died Friday, March 4, 2022 at IU Health – Tipton Hospital.

She was born in Leicestershire, England on Aug. 2, 1935. Her parents were Thomas C. and Emily Hutton.

She married George L. Strong on June 30, 1956 and he preceded her in death on Feb. 26, 2007.

She had worked in assembly for 20 years at IMMI in Westfield. Before that she had worked at Woods Wire and Tipton County Memorial Hospital.

She served in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) of the Royal Air Force.

She emigrated to the United States in the 1950’s and later became a U.S.citizen, never forgetting her British roots.

Survivors include her three children, Loretta Ewing and Gregory Strong, both of Tipton and Tina Strong of Anderson; sisters Pauline Bettany and Rita Bryans, both of England; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Gregory Hutton and Michael Hutton.

She requested no funeral services. She will be cremated and buried in Fairview Cemetery next to her husband George.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Strong family with Patricia’s arrangements.

Memorial contributions in honor of Patricia should be made to the Tipton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 237, Tipton, Ind. 46072.