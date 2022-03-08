Lornell Mock, 92, of Fishers and formerly of Anderson, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Prairie Lakes Health Campus in Noblesville after a long, full life.

She was born Sept. 15, 1929 in Grant County, the daughter of Rolland S. and Minetta “Fern” (Hinds) Fleener.

Lornell was a 1947 graduate of Swayzee High School before attending Ball State Teachers College where she obtained her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in education. She also later received her Principal Certification from Ball State. In college, she was a member of Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority.

Lornell married Meredith E. Mock on Dec. 16, 1950, and they shared 63 years of marriage together before his passing in 2013.

She was an elementary school teacher in Frankton for three years before teaching at Anderson Elementary Schools for an additional 22 years. Lornell became Principal of Anderson Elementary Schools where she worked for an additional 11 years before retirement. She loved teaching and impacting the lives of children.

Lornell was a member of the Indiana State Teachers Association, the Anderson Principals Association, and the Madison County Teacher Retirees. Lornell was a former member of the Rigdon United Methodist Church where she served in numerous positions at the church through the years. In recent years, she was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Anderson.

Lornell and Meredith enjoyed snowmobiling, and they were members of the Indiana Snowmobile Associ-ation in which Lornell served as President of the organization for two years. Lornell enjoyed reading, solving word search puzzles, and walking for exercise regularly. She and Meredith traveled in retirement and enjoyed numerous memorable trips, including spending winters in Anna Maria Island, Fla. Lornell also enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Indiana-polis Colts football. More than anything, Lornell’s family was the highlight of her life. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family and grandchildren. Her family is comforted knowing she is reunited with Meredith in Heaven.

Lornell’s family includes two sons, Don (wife Deb) Mock of Noblesville and Jim (wife Terrye) Mock of Detroit, Mich.; five grandchildren, Zach Mock, Brad Mock (wife Sarah Pedersen), Emily (husband Adam) Heinlein, Brian (wife Rachel) Johnson, and Chris Johnson; five great-grandchildren, Kevin Johnson, Autumn Johnson, Eleanor Joyce Mock, Juliette Rose Heinlein, and Made-lene Meredith Mock; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Lornell was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Meredith Mock; brother, Robert (and wife Edna) Fleener; sister-in-law, Harriett Church; nephew, Dr. Dennis Church; great-nephew, Logan Church; and dear friend, Dean Hiatt.

A funeral service celebrating Lornell’s life and legacy will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Bill Johnston of Grace United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Forrestville Cemetery in rural Summit-ville.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral on Thursday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel United Methodist Church in Anderson.

