ATLANTA – Linda Kay Turner, 69, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from Compassus Hospice Care in Indianapolis following an extended illness.

She was born on March 1, 1953, in Anderson to Billie and Ruth (Wisely) Turner.

For over 25 years, she was employed at Janus Developmental Center in Noblesville.

She received recognition and many awards for her perfect attendance and positive attitude.

She is survived by a sister, Janice Lively of Atlanta; two nieces, Christy Brown of Cicero and Carrie Lively of Atlanta; and five great-nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Freda Belle Turner.

Services honoring Linda’s life and legacy took place at 2 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Janus Developmental Services Inc., 1555 Westfield Road, Noblesville, Ind. 46062.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com