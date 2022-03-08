Kathleen Sullivan

Kathleen “Joyce” Sullivan, 74, of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at I.U. Health Tipton Hospital following an extended illness.

She was born Jan. 16, 1948 in Elwood, the daughter of Samuel and Mary Jane (Durr) Hoover.

Joyce was an assistant and driver for Goldsberry’s Flower Shop in rural Tipton for several years.

She was a devoted homemaker who raised her children after her first husband tragically passed in an auto accident. She later married Terry E. Sullivan on July 10, 1999 and they shared nearly 14 years of marriage before his passing in 2014.

Joyce enjoyed a simple life and simple pleasures. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, and fishing. Joyce especially loved time spent with her family in recent years, and she will be greatly missed.

Joyce’s family includes six children, Brian (wife Kris) Haskett of Sevierville, Tenn., Tina (husband Scott) Haskett of Elwood, Richard (husband Kevin) Haskett of Carmel, Mike (wife Diana) Haskett of Elwood, Robert Hobbs of Elwood, and Samuel Hobbs of Muncie; sister, Marie (husband George) McPhearson of Elwood; two brothers, Kerry Hoover of Elwood, and Tony (Angela) Hoover of Tipton; sister-in-law, Betty Hoover of Elwood; 21 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Terry E. Sullivan; son, Matt Hobbs; three brothers, Sam (and wife Tiny) Hoover, Les Hoover, and Daryl Hoover, and grandson, Jordan Haskett.

A funeral celebrating Joyce’s life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Shoemaker officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Copher-Fesler-May Fun-eral Home to help offset unforeseen funeral expenses.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.