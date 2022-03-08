TIPTON – James Nolan Fisher, 54, of Tipton, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at IU Health Tipton Hospital.

He was born on Nov. 18,1967 to his parents, Gwen Fisher and Sharon (Young) Gamble in Tipton, Ind.

He shared 22 years with his wife, Sheri Corniola. She preceded him in death on May 4, 2015.

He graduated from Tri-Central High School, class of 1986.

He worked for many years at Installations Unlimited where he installed commercial playground equipment.

Those left to carry on his legacy of love are his children, Lindsay Fisher, and Ashley Fisher; four grandchildren; sisters, Anna Roark and JoEllen Bousman; nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; and his dog, Chumley.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Gwen Fisher; mom, Sharon Gamble; life companion, Sheri Corniola; and grandparents, Jack and Opal Fisher and Rick and Katherine Ramey.

A funeral service celebrating Jim’s life will be held today, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Ashley Sherard officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will take place prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Committal will take place at Brookside Cemetery in Windfall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jim’s honor to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses. Donations can be made on his obituary page on our website, in person at the funeral home, over the phone, or mailed to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home at 314 N. Main St., Tipton, Ind. 46072.

