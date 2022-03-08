Daniel A. Jackson

Daniel A. “Dan” Jackson, 60, of Elwood passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital following a sudden illness.

He was born in Elwood, on Nov. 16, 1961, the son of Robert “Bud” and Verna (Deep) Jackson.

Dan was a 1980 graduate of Elwood Community High School.

On April 29, 1989, Dan married Martha “Faith” O’Dell and they have shared over 32 years of marriage together.

He was employed as a master mechanic at Stanley Chevrolet in McCordsville for the last 32 years.

Dan was a very active member of Life Church in Elwood, where he enjoyed doing the media for church events, and helping in any way that he could. He will be remembered as a selfless, devoted family man who always put others before himself.

Dan loved being with his family and especially loved spending time and caring for his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed, but his family takes comfort in knowing that he is in Heaven with his Lord and Savior Jesus.

Those left to carry on Dan’s legacy of love and faith include his wife, Faith Jackson; father, Robert “Bud” Jackson; six children, Sally (Sean) Nolan, Scott (Kelsey) Jackson, Seth (Brittni) Jackson, Nicole Jackson, Craig Jackson, and Robert Jackson; seven grandchildren, Ashlyn O’Dell, Zoey, Sariah, Bristol, Avery, Tucker, and Gracelynn Jackson; and one grandchild on the way; four sisters, Dian Jackson, Vicky Ziegler, Rachel Hansen and Kaleena Vasquez; and several nieces and nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his mother, Verna Jackson; grandparents, Marybell and Vance Huntzinger, and Gladys and Ralph Jackson; and in-laws, Everett and Martha O’Dell.

Family and friends are invited to visitation on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Life Church, 800 S. 22nd St., Elwood, INd. 46036.

A service to honor and celebrate Dan’s life will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to care for Dan and once again serve the Jackson family.