ANDERSON – A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Clarence Harvey Dabney, 83, of Anderson Ind. passed away on March 5 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on Sept. 8, 1938, in Anderson, Ind., the son of Clarence and Evelyn (McGehee) Dabney.

He was a lifelong resident of the Anderson and Frankton communities.

He worked at Delco Remy division as a draftsman, then left to start his own business, Multiple Engineering. He later sold the business and returned to Guide Lamp division of General Motors as a mechanical engineer.

C.H. was a member of the Anderson Jaycees and Frankton Methodist Church where he and his wife enjoyed the fellowship of the Sunday school members.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley Ann (Pettigrew) Dabney; his children, Greg (Cathy) Dabney, Jeff (Wendi) Dabney, Laura (Dabney) Cunningham, and Rebecca (Dabney) Ahmed; 10 grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

C.H. was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shirley (Leffler) Phares.

Visitation will be held at Loose Funeral Home, 200 W. 53rd St., Anderson, Ind. today, March 8, 2022, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on March 9 at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Rob Mifflin officiating. Burial will take place in Grovelawn Cemetery, Pendleton, Ind.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Madison County Humane Society.