Sectional Champs! Powell scores 32 as Tipton rallies to beat Madison-Grant

By MICHELLE GARMON

Tipton County Tribune

Trailing 51-49 with 3:55 remaining, Tipton ended the game on an 11-0 run and pulled out a 60-51 victory over Madison-Grant and claimed its first sectional championship since 2018 and first under third-year coach Cliff Hawkins. I thought we showed great toughness down the stretch.

“I thought we showed great toughness down the stretch,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “This is so good for our players, our community and our coaches who work really hard to prepare us for this game. You can see right now, after the win, even though these guys did the work, it’s a community event.”

The Class 2A Sectional 39 and host Blue Devils (17-6) advance to this Saturday’s Lapel Regional and will face No. 1 Monroe Central (24-0) in the 10:30 a.m. opener. Fellow Hoosier Conference member Rensselaer Central (12-12) takes on No. 6 Carroll (22-1) in the second game. The championship game will be played at 8 p.m.

The 11-0 game-ending run was Tipton’s second big run of the quarter and fourth of the game. The Blue Devils trailed 21-10 at the 6:58 mark of the second quarter. Nate Powell then put his teammates on his back and willed Tipton back. The 6-foot-4 senior scored 17 of Tipton’s 26 first-half points and six of the Blue Devils’ 10 third-quarter points. He finished with game-highs of 32 points and 12 rebounds. The 32 points also tied his career high set in Tipton’s win over Twin Lakes on Feb. 18.

Nolan Swan hit a 12-footer to start the second-quarter run. Grady Carpenter found a streaking Maverick Conaway at the other end for an easy layup, and Powell scored the Blue Devils final 12 points of the first half. He had a pair of three-point plays and a layup that pulled Tipton to within 28-26 at halftime. Powell did all that after picking up his second personal foul with 2.1 seconds left in the first quarter and asking coach Hawkins not to take him out.

Powell’s basket to open the third quarter knotted the score at 28-all. But M-G’s Chad Harbert, who had attempted just 18 3-pointers all season, knocked down two and Teagan Yeagy hit one of his own as the Argylls took a 37-30 lead with 3:50 remaining in the third quarter. Powell drew a double-team and dumped the ball off to fellow senior Sam Ridgeway, who was scored and was fouled. He converted the three-point play and then Carpenter added a free throw to pull Tipton within 37-34.

But M-G junior leading scorer Jace Howell, who was 0 for 6 from the field, nailed a 3-pointer to double the lead to 40-34. Powell had a pair of free throws, but Seth Lugar’s offensive rebound basket gave the Argylls a 42-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Powell opened the final period with a steal and then drew Howell’s fourth foul. He hit the fist free throw but missed the second, however, Jackson Money came up with the offensive rebound and Tipton reset the offense and went back inside to Powell, who scored to cut the lead to 42-39.

“(Powell) put us on his back and carried us, and you’ve got to remember he carried that with a couple of fouls on him in the first quarter,” Tipton’s Hawkins said.

But Harbert and Yeagy countered with back-to-back baskets to push M-G’s lead to 46-39 with 5:43 remaining in the game. Swan, had just two points in the first three quarters, came alive in the in the final 5:43, scoring 12 points.

Swan meshed a pair of free throws. Powell scored inside and was fouled. He missed the free throw, but Money again came up with the offensive board and found Swan on the baseline, who then drained a 3-pointer to knot the score 46-all with 4:42 left to play. Harbert scored at the other end, but Aden Tolle countered with a baseline 3-pointer of his own to give Tipton its first lead since a 5-0 advantage to start the game. Peyton Southerland answered with a 3 at the other end to give M-G a 51-49 lead with 3:55 remaining. That turned out to be Madison-Grant’s last basket of the game.

Swan responded with his second 3 of the quarter to give Tipton a 52-51 lead and begin that 11-0 game-ending run. Powell had an offensive rebound basket. Swan netted four straight free throws and Powell added two of his own. Powell, a 53% free-throw shooter, was 8 of 11 for the game, while Swan was 6 of 6. As a team, Tipton went 16 of 20 from the line, including 11 of 13 in the fourth quarter.

“We had to change our defense and it worked for a little bit,” Hawkins said, referring to the fact both Ridgeway and Powell picked up two fouls in the first quarter. “But it wasn’t going to be the defense that was going to allow us to win. We finally started chasing a little bit more and I thought everybody who came in got the job done. Hit the free throws down the stretch, getting the ball into Nate, getting it back outside to Nolan to hit the shots.”

Powell was the only Blue Devil to shoot well for the game, knocking down 12 of 14 field goals. The rest of the team was 8 of 25. But most of those misfires came in the first three quarters as Tipton shot 6 of 9 from the field in the fourth quarter, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range.

In addition to Powell’s 32, Tipton got 14 points, four rebounds and three assists from Swan. Money chipped in five points and those two huge offensive rebounds. Ridgeway finished with three points and three rebounds and Tolle also had three points. Conaway had two points. Freshman Grady Carpenter, who played the entire 32 minutes despite being sick, finished with a single point but did have four rebounds and six assists. Carpenter took just two shots the entire game.

Harbert had 16 points and five rebounds to lead M-G (13-11). Yeagy added 13 points, Lugar 11 points and seven boards, and Southerland eight points and four rebounds. Howell was limited to three points on 1-of-7 shooting before fouling out with :32.9 remaining in the game.