Tonya Kay Nape, 50, of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

Tonya was born in Gary, Ind. on Feb. 2, 1972, and was the daughter of the late Jimmie Jones and Brenda (Cress) Gross.

Survivors include her daughter, Ashley Rosas of Anderson; son, Michael Rogers, Jr. of Anderson; five grandchildren; two brothers, Tim Jones and Jimmy Jones, both of Elwood; sister, Billie King of Hazard, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

A funeral service celebrating Tonya’s life will be conducted immediately following her visitation at 1 p.m. Burial will take place in Brookside Cemetery in Windfall.

In lieu of flowers it would be greatly appreciated that friends and family make memorial contributions to Dunnichay Funeral Home to assist with her burial expenses.

Online condolences can be shared at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com