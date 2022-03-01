TIPTON – Steve Tolle, 70, of Tipton, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at Riverview Health Hospital in Noblesville surrounded by his loving family.

Steve was born in Elwood on Dec. 1, 1951 to Phillip E. and Jane (Bennett) Tolle.

He was a life-long resident of Tipton County.

Steve married his high school sweetheart, Pam Barr on Sept. 28, 1974 and they celebrated 47 years of marriage.

Steve worked for Voris Seeds and then went to the Tipton County Highway Department where he served Tipton County for 37 years, retiring in 2017. He was also a life-long farmer having started helping out at age nine.

He graduated from Tri-Central High School in 1972 and was a member of Beulah Land Church near Sharpsville for many years.

Steve loved his Savior, his church and his church family.

He served 23 years as a member of the Windfall Volunteer Fire Department.

Steve and Pam spent as much time as possible camping and many times they took their horses with them. He loved to fish, hunt and trap but he especially loved spending time with his family.

Survivors besides his wife Pam include four children, Tina Rhodes (Mike White) of Cedar Hill, Mo., Barry Tolle and wife Amanda of Windfall, Tracy Bean and husband Jeremy of Peru and Matt Deckard and wife April of Sharpsville; one sister, Barb Henderson and husband Les of Summerfield, Fla. and a cousin who was like a brother to him, Harold Tolle. Steve is also survived by 10 grandchildren, PFC Dustin Rhodes, Jr., Trout-Fisher Rhodes, Destiny White, Mason Yeagley, Makenna Tolle, Corina Bean, Baylee Bean, Madison Deckard, Delanie Deckard and Abriella Deckard.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Randall Tolle.

Funeral services for Steve will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2 at Beulah Land Church, 6569 N. 400 West, Sharpsville, Ind. 46068 with Associate Pastor Jim Guffey presiding. Burial will follow in Normanda Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. today and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, all at the church.

The funeral and burial service will be videotaped and available for viewing later at https://www.young-nichols.com/obituary/steven-e-tolle/ where words of condolence may be left for his family.

Memorial contributions in Steve’s memory may be made to the Beulah Land Food Pantry or Beulah Land Church.