TIPTON – Lisa G. Lacy, 63, of Tipton died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at Eskenazi Hospi-tal in Indianapolis.

She was born in Tipton on Dec. 10, 1958 to William Lacy, Jr. and Dora L. (Riley) Lacy.

Lisa attended Tipton High School and earned her LPN license through Indiana University Kokomo nursing program.

She was a wonderful caregiver for the brief time she was able to work in the health care field. She was a passionate euchre player and enjoyed the game as often as she could. She loved the Lord, hosting monthly Bible studies at her home and attending weekly Bible studies at Oasis Community Church in Tipton. Lisa was a very social and personable person, never knowing a stranger. Lisa was one to celebrate many life accomplishments of others, birthdays and high points for many people. She enjoyed being around children and her affection for animals was always apparent. Lisa suffered through many physical problems during her life, yet always maintained a joyful heart without ever complaining.

Lisa is survived by a loving family, her brother Randy Lacy (Shelia) of Tipton; nieces and nephews including, Shelly Colbert (Kevin) of Windfall, Jason Iwig (Chris-tine) of Minnetonka, Minn., Brandi Robertson of Elwood, and Justin Lacy of Elwood; and several great-nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Bob (Paige) Iwig and dear friends, Becki and Brian King.

Lisa was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Diane Iwig.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday March 7, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Kim Drake presiding.

Visitation will also be Monday from noon until service time. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. A memorial service by the Nursing Honor Guard of North Central Indiana will begin the funeral at 2 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Oasis Commun-ity Church, 600 Fairgrounds Road, Tipton, Ind. 46072 or online at https://oasistipton.-org/donate/; Last Bell Ministries, PO Box 30671, Indianapolis, Ind. 46230 or online at https://lastbell.-org/donate-new/

