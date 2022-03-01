Hilary R. Earley

ANDERSON – Hilary R. (Pierce) Earley, 51, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson.

She was born on Dec. 7, 1970, in Anderson to Tim and Libbie (Johnson) Pierce.

She attended Frankton Schools and graduated from Madison Heights High School-Class of 1989.

She had worked for Insurance Audit Company in Indianapolis for eight years. More recently she was self-employed specializing in home health care and cleaning services.

Survivors: son, Kamden W. Earley of Pendleton; father, Tim (Linda) Pierce of Anderson; mother, Libbie Pierce of Alexandria; two brothers, Greg Pierce and Geoffrey Pierce, of Ander-son; stepdaughter, Megan Kononchuck; stepson, Matt Earley; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Morgan Stigall in 2018.

Services honoring Hilary’s life and legacy will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria with Brenda Earley officiating. Cremation will follow the services.

The Earley family will receive friends after 4 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association on-line at https://act.alz.org/donate.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Hilary and serve the Earley/Pierce/-Johnson families.

