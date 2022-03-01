SUMMITVILLE – Harvey L. Fields, 85, met Jesus face to face from his residence surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 following a brief illness.

He was born on Nov. 21, 1936, in Edmonton, Ky. to Sherman and Vedus (Wilson) Fields and had resided in Summitville for the past 65 years.

Harvey retired in 2000 from Fisher-Body in Marion after 41 years of employment.

Harvey served his Lord by his dedication and service at the Wesleyan Bible Holiness Church in Summitville. He was vice-chairman of the church board for many years and served as worship leader for more than 50 years.

He enjoyed woodworking, flower gardening and bird watching. We, as his family are comforted in knowing that “to be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord.”

Survivors:wife, Gilda (Kil-gore) Fields, whom he married Aug. 20, 1956; daughters, Rhonda (Brian) Lewis of Alexandria, Kimberly (Kevin) Lewis of Greentown, Rebecca (Bill) Kirsch of Noblesville; grandchildren, Stacy (Cory) Daugherty, Kelly (Nick) Nabb, Wesly (Lori) Lewis, Kyle (Tiffany) Lewis, Kurtis (Johanna) Lewis, Keith (Tiffany) Lewis, Heather (Mike) Pemberton, Eric Mercer; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, “Liz” Watson.

Services honoring Harvey’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at Owens-Noffze Funeral Home, 1009 W. Walnut St., Summitville with Pastors Kurtis Lewis and Danny Decker officiating. Interment will follow in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville.

The Fields family will receive friends at Owens-Noffze Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. or after noon on Friday prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wesleyan Bible Holiness Church, 17345 North 150 East, Summitville, INd. 46070.

