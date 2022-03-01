ALEXANDRIA – Former Alexandria resident Franklin Vincent Karch, 59, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

He was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School-Class of 1981.

Funeral services are being tentatively planned for Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria with burial to follow in Park View Cemetery, Alexandria.

A complete obituary with service times will be posted in the near future on the funeral home web-site www.owensmemorialservices.com.

