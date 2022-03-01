ALEXANDRIA – Dennis L Semon, 72, of Alexandria died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 in the Summit Health and Living Center, Summitville after an extended illness.

Dennis was born in Anderson, Ind. on Oct. 9, 1949 and was the son of Clifford and Thelma (Warren) Semon.

He married Leah Pierce on Dec. 6, 1969.

He was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School and the Indiana law Enforcement Academy.

Dennis was a 32-year veteran of the Alexandria Police Department obtaining the rank of Major before retiring and was the first Detective to serve in the department.

He was an avid fisherman and always enjoyed fishing trips to Minnesota with his father and best friend and cousin, Mike Warren. He was an active fan of the Indiana Hoosiers, Indianapolis Colts and the Alexandria Tigers. Dennis was a loving husband and father and grandfather and loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and school programs.

Left to carry on his legacy of love is his wife of 52 years Leah; his mother, Thelma Semon; his daughters, Holly (Brad) Webb and Angie Semon-Cook; his sister, Gail (Jack) Malston; his grandchildren, Mariah (Jesse) Gossett and Peighton and Kinley Webb; great-grandchildren, Decker and Asher Gossett. Also surviving are his brothers-in-laws, Chris (Pam) Pierce, Marc Pierce and Robert Pierce; best friend and cousin, Mike Warren and special friends, Nancy, Troy, Rick and Anita Cook and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Semon, and his in-laws, Robert and Tiny Pierce; sister-n-law, Claudia Miller and niece Megan Hicks

A service to celebrate Dennis’s life will be on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Whetsel Funeral Service, Park Ave. Chapel, Alexandria with Bud Whetsel as Celebrant.

Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. The Alexandria Police Department will be providing an Honor Guard during the visitation time.

Dennis’s family would like to thank the staff at Summit Health and Living for the loving and caring way they care for Dennis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Madison County Humane Society, 2219 Crystal St., Anderson, Ind. 46012 or in care of the funeral home.

Bud and Susan Whetsel are honored and blessed to care for Dennis and serve the Semon family once again.

For additional obituary information and online condolences visit Dennis’s tribute page at www.whetselfuneralservice.com.