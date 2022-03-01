AFD responds to massive fire at Curve Street Metals

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

On Friday, Feb. 25 at approximately, 12:57 p.m., the Alexandria Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Curve Street Metals, 206 S. Curve Street (the scrap yard). When AFD arrived on the scene, they found a large fire in the yard.

According to the fire report, the owner was torching a piece of machinery and accidentally spread fire to a large scrap pile nearby. The fire report states that the fire was approximately 100 feet long and 150 feet tall.

AFD call the Madison County Hazmat team as well as the aerial truck from East Madison Fire Territory/Union Township Station. Firefighters had to tear the piles of scrap apart to efficiently extinguish the fire.

Alexandria Mayor, Todd Naselroad, issued a Declaration of Local Emergency and a temporary shelter was set up at the Emery Lee Auditorium at Beulah Park to provide a safe air quality place for residents to go.

All fire apparatus and crews cleared the scene at approximately, 6:22 p.m.