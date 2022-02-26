Forest Park tops Frankton for 2A title

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By MICHELLE GARMON

INDIANAPOLIS — Forest Park’s length and the play of 6-foot-1 junior Amber Tretter offset Frankton’s outside shooting and led the No. 9-ranked Rangers to a 52-44 victory over the Eagles and the Class 2A state championship.

Tretter finished with game-highs of 22 points, 17 rebounds and six blocked shots. The 17 rebounds tied the 2A state finals record shared by Evansville Mater Dei’s Tori Schickel (2013) and Fort Wayne Canterbury’s Katherine Smith (2015). Tretter, who hit 7 of 12 field goals and 8 of 9 free throws, also dished out three assists and had two steals in leading Forest Park to its first girls basketball state championship. Eight of her 17 boards came on the offensive glass.

“She’s an absolute beast,” Forest Park coach Tony Hasenour said of Tretter. “She’s a special talent, a special player. What I love most about her is she’s unbelievably humble, while at the same time, having a competitive streak second to none.”

The Eagles tried different players and different things to contain Tretter.

“Different people, sending a second person. She’s a great player,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. “We knew potentially she was going to give us fits. I don’t know how many offensive rebounds she ended up with but she’s just a terror. She was absolutely their motor and I thought everybody did a decent job on her; she just came to play not that we didn’t. She’s a heckuva player – 6-1, that length. She doesn’t necessarily look like she’s going to be that tough, she’s a bean pole. But man she’s strong, does a great job of getting that early position and as soon as that shot goes up from anyone, her included, she’s instantly that first step, it’s terrifying how quick she is.”

The Rangers (26-3) outscored the Eagles 22-12 in the paint. Forest Park finished the game 15 of 37 from the field that included 4-of-9 firing from 3-point range. They also had a 15-point advantage at the free-throw line. Forest Park knocked down 18 of 22 free throws, while Frankton went 3 of 5 at the line. The Rangers also owned a 34-23 edge on the glass.

Frankton offset Forest Park’s dominance in the paint with its perimeter shooting. The Eagles finished 9 of 27 (33%) from beyond the arc, led by junior Amaya Collins’ 5-of-10 firing. Collins’ 15 points led Frankton. She also had two rebounds. Frankton finished 16 of 50 from the field overall.

“I thought the game plan was good, but it came down to their length caused us too many issues,” Hamaker said. “Their length altered shots. They weren’t necessarily getting a ton of blocks (zero outside Tretter’s six) but it would change our shots just enough. They could close down our gaps so quick; it kind of reminded me of Syracuse with so much length out there, though they wanted to stay packed in.”

That shutting off drives to the basket and passes inside, resulted in the Eagles shooting 27 3s.

“We did talk about if they were going to shut off those gaps quick, we had to make the extra pass and be ready to shoot and to shoot with confidence,” Hamaker said. “(Collins) stroked it really well. We had to take what they were going to give us, we tried to get some action going in but it seemed like every time we did that, they altered our shots just enough it made it tough.”

Three of Collins’ treys came in the opening quarter as she accounted for all nine of Frankton’s points as the Eagles trailed 12-9 at the first stop.

Tretter led the Rangers with seven points, including a 3-pointer, in the opening quarter. She had five points early as Forest Park jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Her offensive putback gave FP the three-point lead at the quarter break. She then scored the first four points of the second quarter to extend the Rangers’ lead to 16-9.

But the Eagles answered with an 8-0 run. Lauryn Bates and Bailee Webb meshed back-to-back 3-pointers and Webb then converted a layup off a feed from Cagney Utterback. It was Frankton’s first basket inside the arc of the game and gave the Eagles their first lead, 17-16 at the 5:37 mark of the second quarter. Collins’ fourth 3 of the first half then gave the Eagles a 20-19 advantage at the 4:04 mark. Frankton did not score again the rest of the first half, but Forest Park scored just three points – all by Tretter – and had a slim 22-20 advantage at halftime.

Tretter scored the first four points of the third quarter to push the lead to 26-20. But Bates drained a 3 and fed Emma Sperry who knocked down a short baseline jumper to pull the Eagles within 26-25. Tretter’s offensive putback and a 3-pointer Gabey Gray upped the lead to 31-25. Utterback banked in an 8-footer but Lydia Betz answered with two free throws to give the Rangers a 33-27 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Betz’s 3-pointer gave Forest Park its largest lead, 38-29, of the game with 5:58 remaining in the game. But as they did in the regional and semistate championships, the Eagles put together a fourth-quarter comeback, ignited by junior Bella Dean and Sperry.

Dean converted a three-point play and Sperry chased down a long rebound and went coast-to-coast for a layup that. Dean made 1 of 2 free throws and Bates nailed her third 3-pointer of the game to cut Forest Park’s lead to 40-38 with 4:03 remaining. Dean came up with a steal and was fouled. She made the front end of the one-and-one but missed the second. Sperry pulled down the offensive rebound and went back up and scored to cap a 12-2 run and give the Eagles a 41-40 lead with 3:41 remaining.

“These kids never stop playing hard, they never stop trying to win,” Frankton’s Hamaker said.

Tretter fed Carley Begle inside to put the Rangers back in front, 42-41. The next trip down the floor, Tretter fed Ali Welp, who swished a 3-pointer to up the lead to 45-41. Following a media timeout, Bates missed a 3-pointer and Forest Park came away with the rebound. The Rangers then went 5 of 6 from the line to push their lead to 50-41 with :36.7 left to play.

Collins’ fifth trey of the game cut the lead to 50-44 with :27.3 and Frankton called a timeout. Hamaker imploring the Eagles to foul but a foul was not called until 5.7 seconds were left to play. At that point, both teams cleared their benches with Danielle Eckert meshing both free throws to write the 52-44 finish.