2A state championship preview

INDIANAPOLIS — Frankton is looking to pull off its third straight upset of the Indiana High School Athletic Association girls basketball tournament when it squares off against No. 8 Forest Park (25-3) at approximately 12:45 p.m. today in the Class 2A state championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Eagles (23-5) have already upset No. 2 Winchester (60-56) and No. 4 Fairfield (35-34) to win their second regional and semi-state championships in three years. A win today would give Frankton it’s first girls basketball state championship and help to ease the disappointment of its loss to Linton-Stockton two years ago.

Frankton owns a softball state championship (2000), and the Frankton boys won the 2A state title in 2017, two years after getting beat by Indianapolis Park Tudor in the state championship.

Seniors Lauryn Bates, Cagney Utterback and Bailey Webb were key members of the Eagles’ state runner-up team two years ago, and senior Shae Simon also was a member of the team. Bates leads the Eagles in scoring (14.3 points per game) and assists (3.8 apg) and is the team’s second-leading rebounder (6.8 rpg). Webb is the team’s third-leading scorer (7.0 ppg), rebounder (2.8) and is third in assists (1.4 apg). Webb also is the team’s top defender, drawing the opponent’s best perimeter player. Utterback averages 6.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg and 2.8 apg, and Simon averages 2.7 ppg and 1.5 rpg.

While the seniors are the driving force behind the Eagles’ success this season, 6-foot sophomore Emma Sperry is a big reason for their success. It was Sperry who provided Frankton with early offense and rebounding in last Saturday’s semi-state win over Fairfield. Sperry is the team’s second-leading scorer at 10.5 points a game but leads the Eagles in rebounding (6.9 rpg), 3-point field-goal percentage (53%), including two huge 3-pointers last week, and free-throw percentage (83%). She is shooting 49% from the field overall.

Sophomore guard Amaya Collins, who moved in from Anderson, rounds out Frankton’s starting lineup, and has also been a key ingredient to the Eagles’ success, averaging 6.3 points and 2.0 rebounds a game. She is hitting 74% of her free throws, while Bates shoots 73% from the line. Junior Bella Dean has been a defensive star off the bench and a silent scorer, averaging 5.1 ppg and 2.7 rpg.

The Eagles finished 5-2 in the Central Indiana Conference and coach Stephan Hamaker said while the team would have loved to have a third straight CIC championship, he believes the losses to No. 3 Eastbrook and Blackford helped the Eagles get to where they are today. In addition to the two CIC losses, Frankton lost to 4A Pendleton Heights twice and to 4A Fishers.

Bates surpassed 1,000 points in Frankton’s final regular-season game, and Hamaker (196-86) became the Lady Eagles’ winningest coach during his 11th season.

The Eagles are taking on a Forest Park squad led by 6-1 junior Amber Tretter, who is averaging a double-double of 17.2 ppg and 10.1 rpg, and 5-9 junior Carley Begle at 10.6 ppg and 7.5 rpg. Senior guard Ali Welp is averaging nearly 10 points at 9.7 ppg. She also averages 2.4 rebounds. Fellow guard, junior Lydia Betz averages 8.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg and a team-high 3.5 apg. Junior Abby Grey rounds out the starting lineup and averages 4.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.6 apg.

The Rangers’ three losses were to 3A teams Gibson Southern (63-52), Washington (59-44) and Corydon Central (57-34). The losses to Gibson Southern and Washington came before Christmas, and Forest Park has won 11 straight games since the loss to Corydon.

Forest Park also was a 2A state runner-up but that was back in 2000.