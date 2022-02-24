PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Mary Alice Linegar of Plymouth, Minn., passed away on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2022.

She was born on Jan. 4, 1926 in Muncie, Ind. Her parents were Ernest Clifford and Evalyn Grace White Ebrite.

She is survived by a brother Edward Ebrite, his wife Barbara and their family in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mary was a birthright Quaker and joined the Presbyterian Church in Elwood, Ind. in the early 1950’s and was an Elwood resident for over 60 years.

Mary graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1944. She at-tended Ball State University on a scholarship from 1944-1946 and was a member of the Gamma Gamma Sorority. She was a graduate of Indiana Business College.

She married her beloved husband, Robert L. Linegar on Sept. 15, 1946 in the Friends Church in Muncie, Ind.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Bob, who passed away on her 90th birthday in 2016 and in their 70th wedding anniversary year.

They had three children: Mary Diane Jack, Robert Stephen Linegar and Anita Christine Barnett. Mary has four grandchildren: Brian Patrick Jack, Sarah Elizabeth Jack, Ashley Bryn Fink and Robert Justin Barnett. Also, she has four great-grandchildren: Katelyn and Morgan Gable, and Boden and Ezra Fink along with a new baby joining the world in July 2022.

Mary and Bob lived in Elwood, Ind. from 1951-2014 and owned three concrete plants and a concrete products plant in Central Indiana.

They enjoyed building their home in Forest Hills of Elwood in 1971 and sold their business interests in 1979.

A joy for them was a summer home on Mani-toulin Island in Lake Huron, Ontario, Canada for 23 years (1980-2003).

Mary’s passions in her life included her faith, family and friends. She believed in being a strong member of any community that she lived in and was a volunteer in many activities. She was an elder in the First Presbyterian Church and president of Presbyterian Women, as well as the Lambda Chapter of Kappa Kappa Kappa. She served as chairman of St. Vincent Mercy Hospital’s Volunteers and secretary of the Elwood Industrial Development Corporation. She and her husband were co-chairmen of the St. Vincent Mercy Hospital Building Fund Drive campaign. A proud accomplishment was to name and be the editor of “Mercy Sakes”, the hospital news publication. Mary also served as a member of the Madison Country Family Service Board, Madison County United Fund Review Board, North Madison County Library Planning Commission, Heartland Patchwork Quilters Guild, St. Vincent Mercy Chapel Committee and the Campbell Township Horticultural Club in Ontario, Canada.

Mary loved music and always had music playing in her home and she also loved to sing. She was a choir member of both the Elwood Presbyterian Church and the United Church in Providence Bay, Ontario.

Mary moved to Minnesota in 2014 and became a member of the Faith Presbyterian Church of Minnetonka.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life Memor-ial Service will be held at Faith Church in Minne-tonka, Minn. on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Visitation with the family will follow the celebration.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Church of Minnetonka, Minn.